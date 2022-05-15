Objectionable Online Post About Sharad Pawar: Actor Ketaki Chitale Gets Police Custody Till May 18

A court here in Maharashtra on Sunday remanded Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale in police custody till May 18 following her arrest for allegedly sharing an objectionable post on social media about NCP chief Sharad Pawar, an official said. Later, the Pune cyber police, who have also registered a case against Chitale, said they will seek the actor's custody after the expiry of her remand with the Thane police. In more trouble for Chitale, two cases were registered at separate police stations in Mumbai for allegedly sharing the objectionable post, an official said on Sunday.

Besides, an organisation in Pune demanded that Chitale be charged with treason over the alleged reference to Sant Tukaram in the post shared by her. Chitale (29), a film and TV actress, was arrested by the Thane police on Saturday over a post she allegedly shared on her Facebook page. The post shared by Chitale, which was in verse form, was purportedly written by someone else. It contained phrases like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins", allegedly referring to the NCP president.

She was on Sunday produced before a holiday court which remanded her in the Thane police custody till May 18, a senior police official said. Later in the day, Pune cyber police inspector Dagadu Hake said, "We have booked Chitale and will seek her custody after her remand with the Thane police gets over." Meanwhile, the Nashik sessions court on Sunday remanded 23-year-old pharmacy student, Nikhil Bhamre, to police custody till May 16, a day after he was arrested for allegedly posting an objectionable comment alluding to Pawar on Twitter.

The fresh FIRs were registered against Chitale at Bhoiwada police station and Goregaon police station in Mumbai on Saturday night. The case at Bhoiwada was lodged by advocate Prashant Duete, who heads NCP's student wing in Mumbai. Chitale was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people).

Cases were already registered against her in Mumbai, Kalwa, Pune, and Dhule, mainly on complaints of NCP activists. In Dhule, in north Maharashtra, a case was registered against Chitale and Nitin Bhave, the purported author of the post shared by her, police said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Sant Tukaram Dehu Sansthan has written to Dehu police in Pune, demanding action against Chitale over the alleged reference to the 17th Century poet in the post shared by the actor. "Not just Sant Tukaram's name, but one should not use the name of any saint to gain such publicity. She (Chitale) should be booked under charges related to treason," Ajit More, the sansthan trustee, told reporters. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and his cousin Baramati MP Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, on Sunday condemned the perverted mindset behind the social media post. Ajit Pawar said such remarks against the veteran politician were unfortunate. "This is Maharashtra's misfortune," the senior NCP leader told reporters. The Constitution has guaranteed citizens the right to express and free speech. But, people need to keep in mind what they speak and what impact it has on society, he said. He called Chitale a "pervert" and termed as "unfortunate" the comments shared by her against Sharad Pawar.

Speaking to reporters in Nashik, Sule said this is the issue of culture and about someone wishing death to your parents and someone you idolize in public life. Such a perverted mindset is not good for society. Shiv Sena leader and former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said that one must respect the age and seniority in public life. "The actor had said she was ill," Pednekar claimed.