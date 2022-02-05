Panghrun Critics Review: Mahesh Manjrekar’s Latest Outing Receives Thumbs Up From Cine Pundits

Mahesh Manjrekar's much-awaited Marathi film, Panghrun has finally released on February 4, 2022 in theatres. The Gauri Ingawale and Arun Bavdekar-starrer has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Panghrun is inspired by a short story written by the renowned poet and author BB Borkar. The film is a tragic tale of love, compassion and ultimate sacrifice to having a shot at redemption. It is about a woman's physical and emotional desire that she expects from her husband.

Mahesh Manjrekar had already said that Panghrun will be another different unique love story like Kaksparsh. Well, the Marathi film is receiving a positive response from the critics. Let's have a look at the critics' views about Panghrun.

Preeti Atulkar of Times of India praised the climax of the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial. The cine pundit wrote, "The best is saved for the last as Panghrun packs a punch with a moving climax. You can definitely watch this one!"

Keyur Seta of Cinestaan compared Panghrun with Kaksparsh. He claimed that Kaksparsh was better than Panghrun. He stated, "This subtlety, or lack thereof, also differentiates Panghrun from Kaksparsh. But it doesn't stop the former from being an impressive and emotional period saga." He praised newcomer Gauri Ingawale's performance and said, "The decision to avoid casting stars works well here. Ingawale, in her first role as a grown-up, starts off her journey on a winning note. She is top-notch during the dance sequences too."

Sameer Ahire of Movie Talkies criticized Panghrun and Mahesh Manjrekar for his scriptwriting. He stated, "Mahesh Manjrekar is to blame for the writing, if not his direction. He has written Panghrun in such outdated manners that you even forget the periodic importance of the story. Halfway through and you already know what's going to happen and even that how it's going to happen."

Talking about Panghrun, the film also stars Rohit Phalke, Vidyadhar Joshi and Pravin Tarde in key roles. The film has music composed by Hitesh Modak, Saleel Kulkarni, Pawandeep Rajan and Ajit Parab. Cinematography and editing are handled by Karan Rawat and Satish Padwal respectively.