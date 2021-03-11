Pankaj Vishnu Shares People’s Reaction When They Saw Him As Lord Shiva In Jai Deva Shree Ganesha

Pankaj Vishnu, who was seen in Star Pravah show Jai Deva Shree Ganesha as Mahadev opposite Bhagyashree Mote, who played Goddess Parvati in the same. In the limited episode series, Pankaj Vishnu managed to catch viewers' attention with his beautiful performance as Lord Shiva. On the occasion of Maha Shivratri 2021, the Pavitra Rishta actor shared people's reaction when they saw him as Mahadev in Jai Deva Shree Ganesha.

In an interview with Times of India, Pankaj Vishnu said that he usually gets emotional when people say that he looks very much similar to Lord Shiva. "I am glad that people have accepted me as Mahadev. I would be really happy if my Mahadev's character would remind people whenever they think about lord Mahadev. As an actor, it was challenging yet it's a real blessing," the actor said.

While talking about the impact of Mahadev's character on his life, Pankaj Vishnu said that it brought positivity into his life. He feels like a blessing from Lord Shiva for getting an opportunity to play the mythological character just after the lockdown. "Those were the times when we all were feeling negative, suicides were happening, and everything was not right. But I was getting positive energy from him. There is a different vibe when you wear Mahadev's costume and get into that zone," Pankaj added.

On the professional front, Pankaj Vishnu was last seen in the film Oh My Ghost alongside Prathamesh Parab. He has also featured in popular shows like Pavitra Rishta, Vadalvaat, Tujhse Hai Raabta and so on. He is currently playing the role of Shiv in the Sony Marathi show Tu Chandane Shimpit Jaashi.

