Phulala Sugandha Maticha Actress Samruddhi Kelkar: Harshad And I Are Tom And Jerry On The Sets

Star Pravah's show Phulala Sugandha Maticha has been winning audiences' hearts since it was started. The show stars Samruddhi Kelkar and Harshad Atkari in the lead roles. Interestingly, Phulala Sugandha Maticha has been ruling the TRP charts and the 8:30 pm slot as well. Notably, Samruddhi Kelkar's character Kirti is receiving a lot of praise from the masses.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Samruddhi Kelkar spoke about her character Kirti, on-screen and off-screen chemistry with Harshad Atkari and much more. While speaking about her bond with Harshad Atkari aka Shubham, Samruddhi said, "Harshad and I are Tom and Jerry on the sets. We have a very nice relationship and bond off-screen and that is what reflects on-screen, too. Harshad and I have so much fun on-screen and that is the reason we both look perfect on-screen."

Samruddhi Kelkar also said that her role of Kirti was challenging and she feels blessed that she got a chance to do the project during the lockdown. The actress said, "Playing the role of Kirti was challenging. I got this project during the lockdown, and it is one of the best things that happened to me. I feel Kirti has a different attitude and shade. Kirti is strong, fierce, and ambitious. Kirti is an aspiring IPS officer, and to play such a role, you have to stay focused."

Phulala Sugandha Maticha In Trouble! LGBTQIA+ Members File Complaint Against The Show For Homophobic Slur

Bigg Boss Marathi 3: Mahesh Manjrekar Bashes Mira, Utkarsh, Aavishkar & Gayatri; Sonali-Trupti Fight

Samruddhi is overwhelmed by the viewers' response to the Phulala Sugandha Maticha. Talking about Phulala Sugandha Maticha, the show also stars Aishwarya Shete, Aditi Deshpande, Prashant Choudappa, Tushar Sali, Amogh Chandan, Purva Phadake, Usha Naik and others in key roles. The show is a remake of the Star Plus show, Diya Aur Baati Hum.