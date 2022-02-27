Planet Marathi Dedicates It’s Anthem Featuring Madhuri Dixit As A Tribute To Marathi Bhasha Divas!

Marathi Bhasha Divas has a rich legacy from celebrating rich literature and language of Marathi to commemorating the birth anniversary of great marathi poet Kusumagraj. Planet Marathi has transpired to be the torch bearer for Marathi language and culture through its various endeavors in the field of entertainment and it’s OTT platform has launched the tribute anthem saluting the pride of Marathi language.

The song stars the prominent Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who has achieved great feats in the Hindi film industry, followed by eminent personalities from Marathi film and television fraternity.

The Planet Marathi anthem features popular faces who have participated with pride namely Vikram Gokhale, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Siddharth Jadhav, Tejaswini Pandit, Akshay Bardapurkar, Pushkar Shrotri, Subodh Bhave, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Priya Bapat, Mrinal Kulkarni, Prajakta Mali, Sanjay Jadhav, Abhijit Panse, Prasad Oak, Jitendra Joshi, Adinath Kothare, Urmilla Kothare, Sonali Khare, Bhargavi Chirmule, Parna Pethe, Smita Tambe, Gayatri Datar, Abhijeet Khandkekar, Siddharth Menon, Bhagyashree Milind, Neha Shitole, Deepti Devi, Sandeep Pathak, Nikhil Chavan, Tejas Barve, Surbhi Hande, Suvrat Joshi, Shivani Baokar etc.

Planet Marathi launched the world’s first Marathi OTT in hands of Madhuri Dixit Nene and she officially became the first subscriber to the Planet Marathi app. She had mentioned in her praise for Akshay Bardapurkar (The visionary leader and CMD of Planet Marathi) and his team for their efforts to launch an application exclusively for Marathi entertainment. She also pointed out that there is great potential in Marathi content that the world is yet to experience and Planet Marathi has made it easier for filmmakers to find and connect with their audience.

Akshay Bardapurkar for Marathi Bhasha Diwas expressed, “Planet Marathi has always been on an endeavour to push the boundaries of Marathi language, entertainment, art and talent. It shall always carry the pride of Marathi in form of content and take it globally. With the launch of our Planet Marathi OTT platform, we have redefined Marathi entertainment for the world.”

He further detailed how Marathi content has revolutionized over the years stating, “The new wave in Marathi has already begun, we feel elated to this landmark moment with an anthem that invokes the same pride in every Maharashtrian heart. I am grateful that every prominent face of the Marathi entertainment industry has proactively joined this initiative of PM. This industry has time and again demonstrated that we are one big family that steers the industry towards a glorious future. This anthem invokes the sense of pride in every Marathi with the same camaraderie.”

Foraying into the arena of nonstop entertainment with contemporary subjects, Planet Marathi aims to take Marathi language to excelled heights of prominence by way of Regional stories to travel globally. The high-octane entertainer Planet Marathi OTT powered by Vistas Media Capital, promises a new wave of digital entertainment for Marathi audience across the globe on app through android TV, Chromecast, Firestick, ios and play store.