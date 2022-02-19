Pondicherry: Amruta Khanvilkar Praises Sai Tamhankar; Says ‘I Love The Way She Picks Up Her Character’

Beautiful
Marathi
actresses
Amruta
Khanvilkar
and
Sai
Tamhankar
will
be
sharing
screen
space
in
Sachin
Kundalkar's
next
film,
Pondicherry.
The
film
is
releasing
on
February
25,
2022
in
theatres.
Notably,
Sai
and
Amruta
will
be
seen
together
after
11
years
as
they
had
earlier
featured
in
Zhakaas
(2011).
Recently,
in
an
interview
with
Times
of
India,
Amruta
Khanvilkar
praised
her
Pondicherry
co-star
Sai
Tamhankar.
She
said,
"I
always
maintain
this
fact
that
Sai
is
a
very
dear
friend
to
me.
I
love
the
way
she
picks
up
her
character.
She
just
goes
all
out
for
them.
And
I
am
very
easy-going
when
I
am
working
with
my
favourite
people.
I
just
love
her
vibe
and
I
adore
her."
While
talking
about
the
role,
Amruta
said
that
she
loved
the
depth
of
her
character,
and
the
uniqueness
of
the
film
appealed
to
her
a
lot.
For
the
unversed,
Pondicherry
has
entirely
been
shot
on
iPhone.
She
also
revealed
that
they
shot
the
film
with
a
limited
crew
and
worked
with
all
their
heart.
Pondicherry
also
stars
Vaibhav
Tatwawadi,
Neena
Kulkarni,
Gaurav
Ghatnekar,
Tanmay
Kulkarni
and
Mahesh
Manjrekar
in
pivotal
roles.
The
trailer
of
the
film
has
been
loved
by
all,
and
fans
are
very
excited
to
witness
the
cinematic
experience
on
the
big
screen.
Pondicherry
is
produced
by
Akshay
Bardapurkar
under
Planet
Marathi
banner.