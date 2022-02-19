Pondicherry: Amruta Khanvilkar Praises Sai Tamhankar; Says ‘I Love The Way She Picks Up Her Character’

Beautiful Marathi actresses Amruta Khanvilkar and Sai Tamhankar will be sharing screen space in Sachin Kundalkar's next film, Pondicherry. The film is releasing on February 25, 2022 in theatres. Notably, Sai and Amruta will be seen together after 11 years as they had earlier featured in Zhakaas (2011).

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Amruta Khanvilkar praised her Pondicherry co-star Sai Tamhankar. She said, "I always maintain this fact that Sai is a very dear friend to me. I love the way she picks up her character. She just goes all out for them. And I am very easy-going when I am working with my favourite people. I just love her vibe and I adore her."

While talking about the role, Amruta said that she loved the depth of her character, and the uniqueness of the film appealed to her a lot. For the unversed, Pondicherry has entirely been shot on iPhone. She also revealed that they shot the film with a limited crew and worked with all their heart.

Pondicherry also stars Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Neena Kulkarni, Gaurav Ghatnekar, Tanmay Kulkarni and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film has been loved by all, and fans are very excited to witness the cinematic experience on the big screen. Pondicherry is produced by Akshay Bardapurkar under Planet Marathi banner.