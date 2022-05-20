Prajakta Mali Has THIS To Say About Getting Trolled For Her Bold Scenes In Raanbaazaar

Prajakta Mali is all set to feature in Planet Marathi's upcoming web series Raanbaazaar. Ever since the trailer was released, the actress has been making headlines for her bold appearance in the show. Notably, she has done bold scenes in the show. After seeing them, many netizens criticised the actress for the scenes.

For the unversed, Prajakta Mali has a girl-next-door image in the Marathi Film Industry. However, her never-seen-before avatar in Raanbaazaar indeed left everyone spellbound. Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Prajakta reacted to the trolls' comments about her bold scenes.

The Hampi actress said, "Trolls first should watch the entire series and then judge me for doing the scene. It is not just a bold scene; it is a part of the series. It is included for a reason. First people should see the subject, and content because that is our motive and then react to my bold scene."

Prajakta Mali also opened up about her decision of doing bold scenes in Raanbaazaar. She said, "I think change is the constant thing in the world and everyone should start accepting it. I have always tried to experiment and give something new to the viewers and doing the bold scene in RaanBaazar is one of those things."

Talking about Raanbaazaar, the show also stars Tejaswini Pandit, Urmila Kothare, Madhuri Pawar, Surekha Kudachi, Mohan Agashe, Sachin Khedekar, Abhijit Panse and many others in key roles. Directed by Abhijit Panse, Raanbaazaar is all set to start streaming today from 1 pm onwards on Planet Marathi App.

Coming back to Prajakta Mali, the actress has featured in several TV shows and Marathi films. She is currently seen hosting the show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra.