Prarthana Behere Reveals She Rejected Big Hindi Shows For Marathi Show Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath

Prarthana Behere, who shot to fame after her appearance in Pavitra Rishta, is currently seen in the Zee Marathi show Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath. The actress has been winning hearts with her performance. She is paired opposite Shreyas Talpade. Let us tell you, Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath has been ranking in the top 5 of TRP ratings every week.

The show is getting a positive response from the masses. For the unversed, Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath is Prarthana Behere's first daily soap in Marathi. Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the Pavitra Rishta fame revealed that she was offered big shows in Hindi, but she chose Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath.

Prarthana Behere said, "I was offered bigger shows than what I'm doing now. But back then, I didn't feel like doing TV [irrespective of the industry]." She doesn't regret rejecting big offers as her Marathi show is doing quite well.

The diva said, "I said no to big shows, as I was focused on Marathi films. I always wanted to do films, which is why I quit Pavitra Rishta too. But there is no regret." Prarthana also revealed that when she started doing Marathi films, she was offered many Marathi TV shows. But then, she was not keen to do TV.

Talking about Prarthana Behere, the actress has acted in several Marathi films. She has worked in films such as Mai Lek, Rita, Jai Maharashtra Dhaba Bhatinda, Mitwaa, Coffee Ani Barach Kahi, Mr and Mrs Sadachari, Fugay and so on. Prarthana has also acted in several web series.