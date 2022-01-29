Prasad Oak To Direct Legendary Actor Nilu Phule’s Biopic; Daughter Gargi Phule Opens Up About The Project

Biopics have become a new normal in the Indian Film Industry. Viewers have watched many biopics of renowned personalities in all the Indian languages on the big screen. And now, yet another biopic is coming in the Marathi cinema. Yes, actor-director Prasad Oak will reportedly be directing late legendary actor Nilu Phule's biopic in Marathi.

According to the latest report published in Times of India, Prasad Oak's directorial will be in Marathi and Hindi languages. Interestingly, the official rights for the project have been acquired from Nilu Phule's actress-daughter Gargi Phule-Thatte by a well-known production house.

Gargi Phule recently interacted with TOI and opened up about the project. She said, "The script is not ready yet; we are in search of a good writer. Prasad, who is directing the film, has started his basic research as well. He has spent a lot of time with my father, and he was very keen on making a film on him. It will be quite a challenging task to finalise an actor who will portray my father on screen. The project will hopefully go on floors by the end of this year."

For the unversed, Nilu Phule was one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. She had worked in several films in Marathi and Hindi. Notably, his dialogue in Marathi, 'Bai Vadyavar Ya' is still popular amongst the masses. Gargi Phule-Thatte wants to show her father's personal life and how he used to live his life.

She further added, "My father was widely known for his villainous characters on screen. However, he was more than his 'vadyavar ya bai' image. He was a learned man who contributed to the well-being of the society. I would want the young generation to know how Nilu Phule was as a person. Having said this, this will not be a documentary. He led an interesting life that can make for an entertaining film."

After this announcement, fans are eager to know who will play the role of Nilu Phule on the big screen. Let's wait and watch!