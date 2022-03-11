Prathamesh Parab’s Ek Number Super Gets Postponed Due To THIS Reason; Find Out

Prathamesh Parab-starrer Ek Number Super has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. The Milind Kavde directorial has already been in the news for its double meaning dialogues and comedy scenes. Well, the Marathi film was scheduled to release today (March 11, 2022), however, it got postponed a day ahead of its release.

The makers' shared the news on their official Instagram handle and revealed that Ek Number Super got postponed due to some technical issues. They captioned the post as, "भेटू 'एक नंबर'सुपर रिलीज डेट सोबत लवकरच... #EkNumberSuper."

Let us tell you, the trailer of Ek Number Super had caught everyone's attention with its funny double-meaning dialogues and songs. Notably, the film's lead actor Prathamesh Parab recently had an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat, in which he stated that the movie is not an adult comedy, but a mystery-comedy.

The Timepass star was also trolled by several netizens for doing adult comedy films. While reacting to the same, he had said that he believes in craft and his choice of scripts. Prathamesh Parab prefers to ignore the trolls.

Talking about Ek Number Super, the film also stars Ayali Ghiya, Sumeet Bhokse, Rushikesh Dhamapurkar, Akshata Padgaonkar, Milind Shinde and Nisha Parulekar in key roles. Fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of a new release date.