Prathamesh Parab's Takatak 2 To Release On August 19, 2022

Takatak is one of the most loved comedies to come out of Marathi cinema in recent years. The film's laugh-out-loud humour was an absolute sensation amongst the youth and the demand for a second instalment has been growing ever since. The much-awaited sequel has finally been announced as Takatak 2 and will release on 19th August 2022.

While the original was a wild and rib-tickling entertainer, the new part is touted to be a bolder and bigger bonanza of laughs.

The film will see Prathamesh Parab in the lead once again, accompanied by Akshay Kelkar, Ajinkya Raut, Bhumika Kadam, Pranali Bhalerao, Komal Bodkhe, Sushant Divekar, Swapnil Rajeshirke, Kiran Mane, Pankaj Vishnu, Kiran Baird, RJ Mahesh Kale, Smita Dongre and others.

Talking about the film, director Milind Kavde says, "If Takatak tickled your funny bone, the second part will make you guffaw even more. We have kept the soul of the original intact while bringing a sassier feel to the story, taking the humour one step further."

Filmed in the serene locales of Goa, sources close to the crew reveal that an exclusive sneak peek of the movie is about to drop soon. If the love for the first film is anything to go by, audiences might just have found their next favourite comedy with "Takatak 2".

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment Studios in association with Purple Bull Entertainment and produced by Omprakash Bhatt, Reliance Entertainment Studios and Aditya Joshi and directed by Milind Kavde.

With story and screenplay by director Milind Kavde and dialogues by Kiran Berad and Sanjay Navgire, sources close to the team reveal that the sequel will also convey something very unique and entertaining. Featuring music by Varun Likhte and lyrics by Jay Atre, cinematography by Hazrat Sheikh Wali and Background Music by Abhinay Jagtap. Nilesh Gundale serves as executive producer of the film.

The movie will be releasing on August 19th, 2022 in cinemas across Maharashtra.