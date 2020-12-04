Pravin Tarde To Direct Remake Of His Film Mulshi Pattern In Tamil, Telugu And Kannada

Pravin Tarde On South Remakes

While revealing about Mulshi Pattern's remakes in south Indian languages, Pravin said, "The movie is being remade in three south Indian languages- Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. I will be directing, writing and acting in the south versions."

Pravin On The Connection Of The Topic In South

The Mulshi Pattern director feels that the situation of the farmers in Bengaluru and Chennai is the same. He said that IT parks and industries are set up on farmers' lands. "The topic is relatable across the country," Pravin Tarde added. Notably, he is playing the role of an inspector in the South remakes, while lead actors will be from the respective industries.

About Mulshi Pattern

For the unversed, Mulshi Pattern is based on the issues faced by farmers, who sell their fertile lands to builders due to lack of knowledge about savings. Due to this issue, farmers face poverty, and the young generation from their families enters the crime world.

Pravin Tarde’s Upcoming Projects

Pravin is currently working on an untitled project with actor Dev Gill. He recently announced the sequel to Marathi film Deool Band. Apart from that, he is waiting for the release of historical drama Sarsenapati Hambirrao. He is also going to start working on a love story titled Kolhapur to Buldhana via Israel.