Pravin Tarde To Direct Remake Of His Film Mulshi Pattern In Tamil, Telugu And Kannada
Actor-director Pravin Tarde impressed audiences with his hard-hitting Marathi social-drama Mulshi Pattern (2018). The film caught everyone's attention, including Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Notably, Mulshi Pattern is currently being remade in Hindi, starring Aayush Sharma in the lead role. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the remake is titled as Antim: The Final Truth.
Talking about the remake, director Pravin Tarde informed Times of India that he is not associated with the Hindi remake, but is all set to remake his film in three south Indian languages.
Pravin Tarde On South Remakes
While revealing about Mulshi Pattern's remakes in south Indian languages, Pravin said, "The movie is being remade in three south Indian languages- Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. I will be directing, writing and acting in the south versions."
Pravin On The Connection Of The Topic In South
The Mulshi Pattern director feels that the situation of the farmers in Bengaluru and Chennai is the same. He said that IT parks and industries are set up on farmers' lands. "The topic is relatable across the country," Pravin Tarde added. Notably, he is playing the role of an inspector in the South remakes, while lead actors will be from the respective industries.
About Mulshi Pattern
For the unversed, Mulshi Pattern is based on the issues faced by farmers, who sell their fertile lands to builders due to lack of knowledge about savings. Due to this issue, farmers face poverty, and the young generation from their families enters the crime world.
Pravin Tarde’s Upcoming Projects
Pravin is currently working on an untitled project with actor Dev Gill. He recently announced the sequel to Marathi film Deool Band. Apart from that, he is waiting for the release of historical drama Sarsenapati Hambirrao. He is also going to start working on a love story titled Kolhapur to Buldhana via Israel.
Also Read : Pooja Sawant Shares Unknown Fact About Her Friendship With Choreographer Dharmesh Yelande
Also Read : Are Bhushan Pradhan & Bhagyashree Limaye Dating Each Other?