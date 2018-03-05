 »   »   » Presenting the Teaser of 'Rangaa Patangaa' that gives us a Glimpse of Slice of Life!

All new Marathi film 'Rangaa Patangaa' is gearing up for its release soon. Directed by Prasad Namjoshi, the film gives us a glimpse of Slice of life. Recently, the makers of the film unveiled its first teaser that gives a sneak peek of what is in store for us in the film.

Rangaa Patangaa is a simple tale of companionship, as it talks about a farmer's struggle. Thus starts the farmer's journey in search of his bullocks. It becomes an issue and takes a political turn with the media that has come to cover drought, finds a 'story' in Jumman's lost bullocks.

Starring a long troupe of actors including Makarand Anaspure, Sandeep Pathak, Nandita Dhuri, Suhas Palshikar, Bharat Ganeshpure, Gauri Konge, Abhay Mahajan, Hardik Joshi and Anand Kulkarni, the film is produced by Amol Vasant Gole under the banner Flying God Films & Vishwas Media.

