English
 »   »   »  Presenting the Trailer of the upcoming Suspense – Thriller 702 Dixit's!

Presenting the Trailer of the upcoming Suspense – Thriller 702 Dixit's!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Directed by Shankh Rajyadhyaksha, an upcoming Suspense - Thriller '702 Dixit's' is coming soon in the theatres near you. The film produced by Rohit Jail and Prashant Umbrani is a rollercoaster ride of emotions, estranged relationships, danger and loads of twists, compelling one to question 'Can you always believe what your eyes see?'

    Presenting the Trailer of the upcoming Suspense – Thriller 702 Dixits!

    Recently, the makers of the film unveiled a thrilling trailer of the film that stars Anushree Junnarkar, Vikram Gokhale, Gauri Nigudkar, Pallavi Patil and Ruchi Jail in prominent roles.

    The mystery unfolds on 15th January, 2016 in the theatres near you.

    Source: Marathidhamaal

    Read more about: movies
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue