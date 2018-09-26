 »   »   »  Presenting the Trailer of the upcoming Suspense – Thriller 702 Dixit's!

Subscribe to Filmibeat
Directed by Shankh Rajyadhyaksha, an upcoming Suspense - Thriller '702 Dixit's' is coming soon in the theatres near you. The film produced by Rohit Jail and Prashant Umbrani is a rollercoaster ride of emotions, estranged relationships, danger and loads of twists, compelling one to question 'Can you always believe what your eyes see?'
Recently, the makers of the film unveiled a thrilling trailer of the film that stars Anushree Junnarkar, Vikram Gokhale, Gauri Nigudkar, Pallavi Patil and Ruchi Jail in prominent roles.
The mystery unfolds on 15th January, 2016 in the theatres near you.
