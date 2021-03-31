Priya Bapat And Umesh Kamat Recover From COVID-19; Couple Advises Not To Take Coronavirus Lightly

After 14 days of isolation at home, popular Marathi couple Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat have finally recovered from Coronavirus. The couple recently took to Instagram and went live together. Priya and Umesh informed their fans that their quarantine period is completed and they have fully recovered from the infection. They thanked their doctor and fans for supporting them during this tough time.

In the video, Priya Bapat revealed that her husband Umesh and she started having a severe headache and felt that they should get tested for COVID-19. Unfortunately, they tested positive and immediately quarantined themselves as per doctor's advice. Priya also said that the first 8 to 9 days are very critical, as our body responds differently to the medications. Umesh said that people should not get scared of the virus, but must take all the precautions to stay away from COVID-19.

The couple also said that they used to do breathing exercises without fail to keep their lungs healthy. Priya Bapat said that people should not take Coronavirus lightly, and maintain social distancing. She even advised her fans to drink a lot of water to keep the body hydrated. Well, after this news, the Time Please actors' fans can't wait to see them together.

For the unversed, before testing positive for COVID-19, Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat were shooting for their upcoming MX Player web series Aani Kay Hava Season 3. Because of it, the shooting was stopped. On the professional front, Priya will be making her International debut with Aditya Kripalani's directorial venture Father Like. She is playing the role of a lesbian girl, opposite Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. On the other hand, Umesh Kamat is currently working in a Marathi play Dada Ek Good News Aahe! with Hruta Durgule.

Also Read : Priya Bapat And Umesh Kamat Test Positive For COVID-19; Actress Says 'We Are In Self Quarantine At Home'

Also Read : Priya Bapat Updates About Her And Husband Umesh Kamat's Health After Testing Positive For COVID-19