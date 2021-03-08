Priya Bapat To Play A Lesbian Girl Opposite Geetika Vidya In Her International Debut Film Father Like

Popular Marathi actress Priya Bapat is all set to make her International debut with Aditya Kripalani's directorial venture Father Like. Well, the project is indeed a special one for the Timepass 2 actress, as she will be seen playing the role of a lesbian girl opposite Soni fame Geetika Vidya. Priya, who is playing Sarah in the film, will be shown in a long-distance relationship through the lockdown with Geetika's character Serena in Singapore.

Recently, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Priya Bapat shared her first impression about Father Like and feels excited to be a part of it. Priya is not from a Hindi background, hence it is quite challenging for her, but she is indeed enjoying the process. "For a first, I was given a deeper insight of the movie, with different stages and how my character evolves. And there are very few like Aditya, who invest so much emotionally in the movie and the cast, during the entire process," the Time Please actress said.

While speaking about the difficulties while emoting emotions in English, Priya said, "There aren't any struggles in terms of the character per se. The best and the worst part is that it's in English, which is not my forte. I am not scared but it's just different when you emote in a language that isn't yours, you don't own it."

For the unversed, in the Hotstar Special City Of Dreams, Priya Bapat did a kissing scene with Geetika Tyagi. The scene from Nagesh Kukunoor's web series had caught everyone's attention. Talking about her upcoming projects, Priya will next be seen in City Of Dreams Season 2. She recently wrapped the same. She was last seen in MX Player's Marathi web series Ani Kay Hava Season 2.

