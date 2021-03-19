Priya Bapat & Umesh Kamat Test Positive For COVID-19; Actress Says ‘We Are In Self Quarantine At Home’

Popular Marathi couple Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat recently tested positive for COVID-19. The Vazandar actress took to Instagram and shared a story, which reads, "Unfortunately Umesh I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are in self-quarantine at home. We are taking all the necessary medications and precautions. Following all the guidelines. Please those who came in contact with us, in last one week get tested or isolate yourself."

Let us tell you that Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat were shooting for their upcoming MX Player web series Ani Kay Hava Season 3. After the actors tested positive, the makers have stopped shooting for the Marathi web series, and have reportedly quarantined the unit. The couple has worked together in the film Time Please, which also stars Sai Tamhankar and Siddharth Jadhav. Ever since the actors revealed about their health conditions, fans started praying for their speedy recovery.

On the professional front, Priya Bapat will be making her International debut with Aditya Kripalani's directorial venture Father Like. The film also stars Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in the pivotal role. Notably, Priya Bapat is playing the role of a lesbian in the film.

On the other hand, Umesh Kamat is working in a famous Marathi play Dada Ek Good News Aahe opposite Hruta Durgule.

Also Read : Priya Bapat To Play Lesbian Opposite Geetika Vidya Ohlyan In Her International Debut Film Father Like

Also Read : Siddharth Chandekar & Mitali Mayekar Get Married; Umesh Kamat, Pooja Sawant & Others Attend The Wedding