Priya Bapat Updates About Her And Husband Umesh Kamat’s Health After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Last week, Marathi actress Priya Bapat informed fans that she and her husband Umesh Kamat tested positive for COVID-19. The couple has quarantined themselves at their home in Mumbai and are taking all the measures to recover from the virus. Ever since Priya and Umesh informed about testing positive, their fans have been praying for their speedy recovery.

Amidst all, Priya Bapat recently shared a positive update about her and husband's health. She took to Instagram and shared a romantic picture with Umesh Kamat. She captioned the monochrome picture as, "Together forever! In good times and bad. @sprinkledwords what a picture this is! P.S - thank you for all the love and wishes guys. We both are recovering well. Keep wishing best for us."

Well, it is indeed delightful news for Priya and Umesh fans, as the couple is recovering well from the virus. For the unversed, the second wave of COVID-19 has already hit Maharashtra, as positive cases are increasing rapidly in the state. The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray has also said that if cases continue to rise, the government could impose lockdown again in the state.

Coming back to Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat, the couple was busy shooting for their upcoming MX Player web series Aani Kay Hava Season 3. The makers have reportedly stopped the shooting and quarantined the unit. The duo has worked in Sameer Vidwans' directorial venture Time Please. The film also stars Siddharth Jadhav and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.

On the professional front, Priya Bapat will be making her International debut with Aditya Kripalani's film Father Like, opposite Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. She is playing the role of a lesbian in the film. On the other hand, Umesh Kamat is currently working in a famous Marathi play Dada Ek Good News Aahe with Hruta Durgule.

