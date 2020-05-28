    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Producer Paragg Mehta Says Parinati Will Get An OTT Release, Hopes To Announce Release Date Soon

      By
      |

      After waiting for several months, Bollywood producers, earlier this month, turned to OTT platform for film releases. The makers of Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi were the first ones to announce the digital releases. Soon after, several south films also joined the new trend and announced their OTT release with Amazon Prime Video.

      Producer Paragg Mehta Says Parinati Will Get An OTT Release, Hopes To Announce Release Date Soon

      Fans of Marathi cinema have been waiting to see how the makers decide to move forward. A recent report revealed that the upcoming Marathi film Parinati could be the next film to join the OTT platform, without a theatrical release, amid the lockdown.

      Parinati To Become The First Marathi Film Opting For OTT Release

      Parinati To Become The First Marathi Film Opting For OTT Release

      B-town's renowned Casting Director and film producer, Paragg Mehta, talked about Bollywood's decision to opt for OTT releases, and said, "As we all know how Bollywood big films have taken the route of OTT platforms. The general pulse in the market is that regional films may have to depend on OTT platforms for the time being as we have to survive somehow and even have to cater good content to our audience."

      Parinati Release Date To Be Announced Soon

      Parinati Release Date To Be Announced Soon

      He also revealed that he hopes to announce the new digital release date soon. "This was an option before us and as an emergency of digital evolution someone had to take initiative and I have taken it," he says, adding "we are in talks with a few of them and so far have got a positive response for the release and announcement will be done soon."

      Stars Amruta Subhash, Sonalee Kulkarni, And Akshar Kothari

      Stars Amruta Subhash, Sonalee Kulkarni, And Akshar Kothari

      Parinati reportedly stars Amruta Subhash, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Akshar Kothari in the leading roles. It is directed by debutant director Akshay Balsaraf and produced by Paragg Mehta & Harsh Narula, co-produced by Amit Dogra. Parinati could turn out to be the first Marathi film to release on an OTT platform, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

      Ashok Saraf And Wife Nivedita Joshi Thank Mumbai Police With Aamras-Puri Treat!

      Marathi Playwright Ratnakar Matkari Dies At 81; Mah CM Uddhav Thackeray Mourns The Loss

      Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 12:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 28, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X