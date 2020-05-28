Producer Paragg Mehta Says Parinati Will Get An OTT Release, Hopes To Announce Release Date Soon

Parinati To Become The First Marathi Film Opting For OTT Release

B-town's renowned Casting Director and film producer, Paragg Mehta, talked about Bollywood's decision to opt for OTT releases, and said, "As we all know how Bollywood big films have taken the route of OTT platforms. The general pulse in the market is that regional films may have to depend on OTT platforms for the time being as we have to survive somehow and even have to cater good content to our audience."

Parinati Release Date To Be Announced Soon

He also revealed that he hopes to announce the new digital release date soon. "This was an option before us and as an emergency of digital evolution someone had to take initiative and I have taken it," he says, adding "we are in talks with a few of them and so far have got a positive response for the release and announcement will be done soon."

Stars Amruta Subhash, Sonalee Kulkarni, And Akshar Kothari

Parinati reportedly stars Amruta Subhash, Sonalee Kulkarni, and Akshar Kothari in the leading roles. It is directed by debutant director Akshay Balsaraf and produced by Paragg Mehta & Harsh Narula, co-produced by Amit Dogra. Parinati could turn out to be the first Marathi film to release on an OTT platform, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.