Producer Swapna Patker Arrested For Allegedly Obtaining Fake PhD Degree

Marathi film producer Swapna Patker was arrested on June 8, 2021, for allegedly obtaining a fake PhD degree in clinical psychology. A police official informed PTI that she used to work as a consultant in a hospital and cheat people.

The police officer further stated that an FIR was registered against her at the Bandra Police Station on May 26. On that basis, she was arrested under IPC Section 419 (Cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating). He added that Swapna Patker had been practising as a clinical psychologist at a hospital in Bandra (west) since 2016.

Well, the entire matter was revealed after a 51-year-old social worker, Gurdeep Kaur Singh filed a police complaint against Swapna Patker. The official told the news agency, "Singh received a set of documents in a sealed envelope in April related to the latter's PhD degree from an anonymous source. According to the documents, the PhD certificate of Patker, purportedly issued by the Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj University, Kanpur, in 2009 was actually fake."

Notably, with the fake degree, Swapna used to treat people having mental health issues. Further investigation is still going on. Meanwhile, 39-year-old Swapna Patker is best known for producing the Marathi film Balkadu (2015), a biopic of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.