Producer Vikram Dhaktode Arrested By Police After His Wife Filed Complaint Against Him

Marathi film producer Vikram Dhaktode was reportedly arrested by police while filming his movie in Ahmednagar. According to the ETimes report, Dhaktode's wife Rupali Dhaktode filed a complaint against her husband for inhuman harassment and cheating. In her complaint, Rupali claimed that he is having an extra-marital affair with Priyanka Yadav. Moreover, she revealed that he used to torture and abuse her.

In conversation with the portal, Rupali said, "I got married to Vikram Dhaktode in 2020 and this was his second marriage. I was aware about his first marriage. He introduced me to Priyanka Yadav as his sister. Later on, I came to know that Vikram was having an illicit affair with Priyanka. I was constantly threatened not to tell anyone about this."

She further added, "In the pretext of making films, he used my all savings. All his entertainment's financial transactions were done from my accounts. He used to torture and abuse me. I also met his first wife Pratiksha, who went same torture for nine years. So, I decided to lodge a complaint against him."

The cops have arrested Vikram Dhakatode under sections 377 (Unnatural Offences), 498 A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 420 (Cheating), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 323 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 504 (Whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person), and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The Panvel Police is currently investigating the matter.

For the unversed, Vikram was earlier in the news for allegedly duping Amol Kagne. He was reportedly arrested for allegedly cheating producer and actor Amol for Rs 30 lakh by showing him a false lure.

