 »   »   » Pudhache Paul (1950) - A Glance through Old Memories

A high voltage family drama 'Pudhache Paul' was a well-made package of accurate characterization, directed by Raja Paranjape.

The film revolves around the story of a family who belongs to backward class and the ups and downs faced during their search of better living. The film starred Hansa Wadkar, Pu La Deshpande among others in prominent roles.

'Pudhache Paul' still remains a cult film in the history of Marathi cinema and is still fondly remembered and evoked by the audiences.

Source: Marathidhamaal

