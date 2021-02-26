Pune International Film Festival Aka PIFF 2021 Rescheduled, To Be Held From March 11 To 18

The Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) organized by the Pune Film Foundation and the Government of Maharashtra has been rescheduled on the backdrop of the current situation. Now, the festival shall take place between March 11th and 18th. Earlier it was scheduled to start from March 4th, 2021.

This year the festival shall be organized in theatres and certain parts of it would also be made available through an online platform. There is no change in the format, only the dates have been changed, informed Dr Jabbar Patel, Festival Director of PIFF.

As per the guidelines set by the state Government, it will take place with 50 per cent capacity in each designated theatre. This year the festival shall take place at 7 screens at venues like PVR on Senapati Bapat road, Inox Camp and the NFAI on Law College Road.

Online delegate registration has started on www.piffindia.com.

