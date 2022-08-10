Punha Duniyadari: Sanjay Jadhav To Come Up With The Sequel Of Blockbuster Duniyadari

Sanjay Jadhav's directorial venture Duniyadari was one of the biggest hits in the history of Marathi cinema. For the unversed, the romantic drama starred Swapnil Joshi, Ankush Chaudhari, Sai Tamhankar, Urmilla Kothare and Jitendra Joshi in key roles.

And now, after 9 years, the filmmaker has decided to come up with the sequel of Duniyadari, which will be titled as Punha Duniyadari. He recently shared a motion poster of his upcoming film on Instagram.

Sanjay Jadhav captioned the post as, "२०१३ साली प्रेक्षकांनी ज्या चित्रपटाला भरपूर प्रेम दिलं! तेरी मेरी यारी... चल करू दुनियादारी म्हणत प्रत्यक्षात ते मैत्रीचे क्षण आमच्या सोबत जगले. ते जग , ती मैत्री , ते प्रेम आणि तीच दुनियादारी आता पुन्हा घेऊन आलोत मैत्रीच्या नव्या ढंगात आणि प्रेमाच्या नवीन रंगात. एका नव्या युगाची, नवीन रंगाची न्यु एज ईस्टमन कलर लव्हस्टोरी. तेरी मेरी यारी... आता 'पुन्हा दुनियादारी' !!! A Film by - Sanjay S Jadhav, Producer - Dr Manisha Kishor Tolmare, Dr Ankush Harikishan Agrawal."

Watch the video here

As per the director's caption, the sequel of Duniyadari, Punha Duniyadari will be a new version of an eastmancolour love story. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to rope in some big names in Marathi and other languages. They will soon announce the cast and crew of Punha Duniyadari.

Talking about Duniyadari, the film was loved by everyone when it was released in 2013. Especially, the songs, background music and performances were appreciated by critics as well as the masses. Some dialogues from the Swapnil Joshi-starrer are still famous amongst the young generation. Hence, fans are eager to watch Punya Duniyadari in 2023 on the big screen.