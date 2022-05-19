Raanbaazaar Actress Prajakta Mali On Doing Bold Role: I Got Inspired By Smita Patil And Ranjana’s Work

Planet Marathi's upcoming web series Raanbaazaar has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Yesterday (May 18), the makers released the trailer of the web series, in which actresses Tejaswini Pandit and Prajakta Mali can be seen doing bold roles. Well, the trailer is receiving a positive response from the masses.

Interestingly, a few days before the trailer launch, Prajakta Mali shared a teaser of the web show on Instagram and captioned the post as, "प्रत्येक कलाकाराला आपल्या कारकिर्दीत विविधांगी भूमिकांमध्ये झळकण्याची, समाजात अस्तित्वात असणारी विविध पात्रं साकारण्याची, सतत काहितरी नवं करण्याची इच्छा असते. मी त्याला अपवाद नाही. लहानपणापासून स्मिता पाटील, रंजना यांना बघत मोठी झाले, (मी त्यांच्याइतकी मोठी नक्कीच नाही.) पण त्यांच्या कारकिर्दीतून प्रेरीत होऊन आणि तुम्हां मायबाप रसिक प्रेक्षकांवर विश्वास ठेवून केलेला हा प्रयत्न. माझ्यातल्या अभिनेत्रीवर विश्वास ठेवून माझ्या पदरी ही भूमिका टाकल्याबद्दल our captain of the ship @abhijitpanse व मराठीतील सगळ्यात मोठी web series बनवल्याबद्दल @planetmarathiott @akshaybardapurkar ह्यांचे आभार. १८ तारखेलाला trailer येतोय, २० ला series येतेय... #रानबाजार आतापर्यंत माझ्यावर व माझ्या कामांवर जसं प्रेम केलत, जो पाठींबा दिलात; तसाच या ही web Series ला द्याल अशी आशा व्यक्त करते. तुमचीच प्राजक्ता... @♥️."

In her post written in Marathi, Prajakta revealed that she accepted the role because she got inspired by the actresses like Smita Patil and Ranjana. She mentioned that she has grown up watching their work and trusted the audience. Hence, she tried something new. She also thanked director Abhijit Panse and producer Akshay Bardapurkar for casting her for the role.

Raanbaazaar web series also stars Urmila Kothare, Sachin Khedkekar, Mohan Agashe, Makarand Anaspure, Surekha Kudachi, Madhuri Pawar and many others in key roles.