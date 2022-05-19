Raanbaazaar Trailer: Tejaswini Pandit & Prajakta Mali’s Web Series To Explore Dark Realities In Politics

Written
and
directed
by
Abhijit
Panse,
Raanbaazaar,
Planet
Marathi's
highly-anticipated
political
thriller,
is
all
set
for
a
breakthrough
release.
The
makers
of
Raanbaazaar,
Marathi
entertainment's
biggest
web
series
recently
launched
the
trailer
of
the
highly
anticipated
show.
Starring
Tejaswini
Pandit,
Prajakta
Mali,
Mohan
Agashe,
Sachin
Khedekar,
Mohan
Joshi,
Makarand
Anaspure,
Urmilla
Kanetkar,
Madhuri
Pawar,
Vaibhav
Mangle,
Anant
Jog
and
Abhijit
Panse
among
others,
the
drama's
power-packed
storyline
follows
the
dangerous
game
of
power
and
passion
as
it
will
revolve
where
the
dark
realities
and
politics
intersect.
Directed
by
Abhijit
Panse,
Raanbaazaar
is
presented
by
Planet
Marathi,
Akshay
Bardapurkar
and
produced
by
Ravana
Future
Productions,
Abhijit
Panse
and
Anita
Palande.
Planet
Marathi's
highly
anticipated
web
series
will
be
released
on
Planet
Marathi
OTT,
a
Vistas
Media
Capital
company
and
will
launch
weekly
episodes
starting
May
20th,
2022.