Raanbaazaar Trailer: Tejaswini Pandit & Prajakta Mali’s Web Series To Explore Dark Realities In Politics

Written and directed by Abhijit Panse, Raanbaazaar, Planet Marathi's highly-anticipated political thriller, is all set for a breakthrough release.

The makers of Raanbaazaar, Marathi entertainment's biggest web series recently launched the trailer of the highly anticipated show. Starring Tejaswini Pandit, Prajakta Mali, Mohan Agashe, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Joshi, Makarand Anaspure, Urmilla Kanetkar, Madhuri Pawar, Vaibhav Mangle, Anant Jog and Abhijit Panse among others, the drama's power-packed storyline follows the dangerous game of power and passion as it will revolve where the dark realities and politics intersect.

Directed by Abhijit Panse, Raanbaazaar is presented by Planet Marathi, Akshay Bardapurkar and produced by Ravana Future Productions, Abhijit Panse and Anita Palande. Planet Marathi's highly anticipated web series will be released on Planet Marathi OTT, a Vistas Media Capital company and will launch weekly episodes starting May 20th, 2022.

Watch out for this space for more.