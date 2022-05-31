Raima Sen To Make Her Marathi Debut With Anya Starring Atul Kulkarni And Prathamesh Parab

In recent years Bollywood films prove that cinema is not only for entertainment but also for information, awareness and social change. Many movies bring light to the dark side of prostitution and brothels. Bollywood industry is all set to become a trendsetter with Anya movie which brings light to the sensitive subjects surrounding human trafficking. It may come as a surprise that this full feature film has hidden camera footage, as the movie is suspenseful which tends to be the rule of thumb for hidden camera films.

Anya is written & directed by Dr Simmy Joseph, Produced by Initiative films in association with Capitalwoods Pictures and Co-produced by Sanil Vaippan, Saji Mulakkal and Subod Bhardwaj. The film starring Atul Kulkarni as a Protagonist, Raima Sen making her debut in Marathi film with Prathamesh Parab and others.

Director Dr Simmy Joseph shares his experience by saying, "There seems to be a global misconception that Indian cinema is all about masala movies and raunchy item numbers. This fact is far from reality. Indeed, the Hindi film industry routinely produces exceptional films that shed light on many prevalent social issues like human trafficking and prostitution. We are here to cater for the audience with the truth of the society."

The movie has won many awards and entries in many festivals including Official Entry Toronto Independent Film festival, Canada, Best film: Alvsbyn Film festival, Sweden, Best Picture- India International Global film festival Pune and many more. Prathamesh Parab who was last seen in the Bollywood hit movie Drishyam is now will be seen as the main character.

The film is all set to hit the theatre on 10th June 2022. Panorama Studios is releasing the Hindi version across India and Pickle Entertainment will release the film in Marathi.