Raju Sapte Suicide Case: Film Union & Police Create WhatsApp Group For Quick Action

Marathi art director Raju Sapte's tragic demise left the entire Marathi Film Industry in a deep shock. For the unversed, Raju Sapte died by suicide on July 3, 2021, after alleged harassment from a Union Labour member. He had made a video before his suicide and revealed everything about it. After his death, many renowned Marathi celebrities expressed grief over his demise and sought justice for him.

Mumbai Police have already begun an investigation and now, for quick action in such cases, they are forming a WhatsApp group in which the officials and filmmakers will be there as members. The Joint Commissioner of Law And Order, Vishwas Nangare Patil suggested the same and said that it would help to have smooth communication between police and the entertainment industry. Any issues about the cops can be raised in the app to seek quick redress.

Talking about the same, Vishwas Nangare Patil told Times of India, "If there are old complaints pending, action will be taken and complaints that have not been registered will be registered and FIR will be filed in those cases. Our home minister has said that there should be fearlessness in the film industry when he held a meeting with them, so we are acting on it. A WhatsApp group is being formed and I am going to be part of it for some time to streamline the process and functioning of the group."

Marathi Art Director Raju Sapte Found Dead At His Residence After Releasing A Video About Harassment

The meeting was attended by all senior inspectors, DCPs and ACPs. Patil further stated that they have received a lot of complaints about film unions and producers. The Officer stated, "Our beat Marshals will be visiting sets to check if anyone has any issue and apart from that we are also planning to have a law like the one that was formed in 2010 for the security of the medical fraternity. In Maharashtra, the film is a very important business. Therefore, a law will be formed so that a cognizable crime can be registered immediately."

Raju Sapte Suicide: Maharashtra Home Minister To Hold Top Officials' Meeting Over Art Director's Tragic Death

In the statement, Nangare Patil informed that the police have already arrested notorious elements from Goregaon under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He said that 24 shootings are happening in Goregaon and after these arrests, their problems have reduced. Looks like the implementation of the law could help people from the industry to work smoothly.