Rasika Sunil AKA Shanaya To Marry Beau Aditya Bilagi; Actress Recalls First Meeting With Her Boyfriend

Rasika Sunil, who is known for her role Shanaya in the Zee Marathi show, Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, Aditya Bilagi. For the unversed, Aditya Bilagi is a software engineer from Aurangabad, staying in Los Angeles, USA.

Rasika Sunil and Aditya Bilagi recently took to Instagram and shared a delightful news about their wedding on their respective accounts. They captioned the lovely picture as, "When Rasika first took me to meet Rush, he said, "Meri umar mein ek jhalak me hi pata chal jata hai ki ladke ladki ke beech kya ho raha hai..." So we decided to let you in on Rush's prediction 🥳🐶 Love you so much @rasika123s ♥️... Can't wait to make this official 💃🏽🕺🏽 #RaskyWedsAdi #SeeYouSoonbai #adibilagi #rasikasunil #weddingbells #forevertogether."

In the above picture, the couple can be seen posing with their cute pet dog. On the slate, one can see a note written on it, which reads, "My Humans Are Getting Married." A Times of India report suggests that Rasika and Aditya will get married this year, and the wedding preparations have already begun. It has to be noted that, the couple has not yet revealed their wedding dates.

In an interview with TOI, Rasika Sunil spoke about her first meeting with Aditya Bilagi in December 2018 in LA. She said, "We met at a house party and hit it off instantly. What had really impressed me then was the fact that everyone in the party was conversing in either Hindi or English but Aditya was speaking in chaste Marathi."

She further revealed that they started dating around January 2020. Speaking about her dear beau, Rasika Sunil said, "Adi is basically from Aurangabad but has been staying in LA for the past 9 years. Apart from the fact that he is an amazing dancer and singer, Aditya is a black belt in Taekwondo. I like the way he is so respectful towards women."

Talking about Rasika Sunil, the actress has acted in several movies like Poshter Girl, Baghtos Kay Mujra Kar, Bus Stop, Gat-Mat, Girlfriend and Wild Geese.