Republic Day Special: These Marathi Films You Must Watch On This National Holiday

The 72nd Republic Day is just around the corner, and we the people of India are all set to grace this day with full enthusiasm. For the unversed, on January 26, 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect throughout the whole nation. As a part of Republic Day celebration, the Indian government conduct parades at the Rajpath. On this day, people from various states show unity in diversity and rich cultural heritage as a tribute to India.

Talking about the entertainment industry, many films have been made on patriotism. Right from Bollywood to South film industry, actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan and others have shown the patriotic spirit on the big screen. Talking about Marathi film industry, actors like Ajinkkya Deo, Amol Kolhe, Subodh Bhave and others have played freedom fighters on the silver screen. Though the films are very less in Marathi, some of them, we can't miss to watch this national holiday. Let's have a look:

Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush (2015) starring Subodh Bhave in the lead role, is a perfect watch for this Republic Day. Directed by Om Raut, the film is based on the life of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak aka Lokmanya Tilak. Set in the pre-independence era, the narration of the film is simply amazing and the beautiful portrayal of Tilaik's character by Subodh Bhave is unmissable. The film also stars Priya Bapat, Chinmay Mandlekar, Angad Mhaskar and others in pivotal roles. Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy Unlike other period films, Me Shivajiraje Bhosale Boltoy (2009) is one of the most modern films that has made in the Marathi film industry, which focuses on the fundamental rights of people. Starring Sachin Khedekar in the lead role, his character follows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's ideologies and addresses people to use their basic fundamental rights wisely. Directed by Santosh Manjrekar, the film also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Suchitra Bandekar, Priya Bapat, Abhijit Kelkar, Makarand Anaspure, Siddharth Jadhav and others in key roles. Ek Krantiveer: Vasudev Balwant Phadke Directed by Gajendra Ahire, Ek Krantiveer: Vasudev Balwant Phadke (2007) tells the story of a freedom fighter from Maharashtra who revolts against British Raaj for freedom. Ajinkkya Deo has given complete justice to the titular role. The struggle story for ‘Swarajya' is a must-watch for all. The film also stars Chandrakant Gokhale, Sonali Kulkarni, Shrikant Moghe and others in pivotal roles. Notably, the film was narrated by Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read : Republic Day 2021: 5 Patriotic Dialogues Of Akshay Kumar That Had Audiences Blowing Whistles

Also Read : Republic Day 2021: Patriotic Dialogues Of Mohanlal You Can't Afford To Miss!