    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RIP KK: Swapnil Joshi, Sonalee Kulkarni & Other Marathi Celebs Mourn Krishnakumar Kunnath’s Death

      By
      |

      May 31, 2022, turned out to be the saddest day for the Indian Music Industry. Popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath AKA KK passed away after performing on stage in Kolkata. He was 53 and is survived by his wife Jyothy and two kids Nakul and Taamara. KK's demise has indeed left everyone in shock.

      RIP KK: Swapnil Joshi, Sonalee Kulkarni & Other Marathi Celebs Mourn Krishnakumar Kunnath’s Death

      After learning about his untimely demise, KK fans and several Indian celebs mourn on social media. Like others, Marathi celebs too expressed their shock over KK's demise.

      Swapnil Joshi took to Twitter and wrote, "KK !"

      Sharad Kelkar tweeted, "Shocking? You will always be remembered through your magnetic voice. Om Shanti #KK."

      Sonalee Kulkarni took to Instagram and shared a collage from his last concert on her stories. She captioned the post as, "His last performance, last picture. You will be missed KK."

      Pushkar Jog penned a long note after the demise of KK, in which he paid tribute to the late singer.

      Siddharth Jadhav tweeted, "भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली #RIPKK #Shocking."

      Soham Bandekar took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Can't express the deep sorrow I feel right now. The worst part is we won't get to hear this music henceforth. You shall be missed, sir."

      RIP KK: Marathi Celebs Mourn Krishnakumar Kunnath’s Death

      Talking about KK, the singer had sung several popular Bollywood songs such as 'Tadap Tadap', 'Tu Aashiqui Hai', 'Aankhon Mein Teri', 'Dola Re' and so on.

      May his soul rest in peace!

      Comments
      Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 13:52 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 1, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X
      Desktop Bottom Promotion