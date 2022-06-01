RIP KK: Swapnil Joshi, Sonalee Kulkarni & Other Marathi Celebs Mourn Krishnakumar Kunnath’s Death

May 31, 2022, turned out to be the saddest day for the Indian Music Industry. Popular singer Krishnakumar Kunnath AKA KK passed away after performing on stage in Kolkata. He was 53 and is survived by his wife Jyothy and two kids Nakul and Taamara. KK's demise has indeed left everyone in shock.

After learning about his untimely demise, KK fans and several Indian celebs mourn on social media. Like others, Marathi celebs too expressed their shock over KK's demise.

Swapnil Joshi took to Twitter and wrote, "KK !"

KK !



💔💔💔 ! — Swwapnil Joshi | स्वप्नील जोशी (@swwapniljoshi) May 31, 2022

Sharad Kelkar tweeted, "Shocking? You will always be remembered through your magnetic voice. Om Shanti #KK."

Shocking💔 You will always be remembered through your magnetic voice. Om Shanti 🙏🏻#KK pic.twitter.com/T0E4e7aK8y — Sharad Kelkar (@SharadK7) June 1, 2022

Sonalee Kulkarni took to Instagram and shared a collage from his last concert on her stories. She captioned the post as, "His last performance, last picture. You will be missed KK."

Pushkar Jog penned a long note after the demise of KK, in which he paid tribute to the late singer.

Siddharth Jadhav tweeted, "भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली #RIPKK #Shocking."

Soham Bandekar took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Can't express the deep sorrow I feel right now. The worst part is we won't get to hear this music henceforth. You shall be missed, sir."

Talking about KK, the singer had sung several popular Bollywood songs such as 'Tadap Tadap', 'Tu Aashiqui Hai', 'Aankhon Mein Teri', 'Dola Re' and so on.

May his soul rest in peace!