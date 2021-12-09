Riteish Deshmukh Announces His First Directorial Venture Ved; Details Inside

Popular actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh recently announced his first directorial venture, Ved. The Marathi film is touted to be a romantic drama, which will be released on August 12, 2022, in theatres. Interestingly, Riteish shared the first poster of his maiden directorial venture on Instagram along with some details.

He captioned the post as, "वर्ष २००१. साधारण २० वर्षापुर्वीची गोष्ट. मी कॅमे-यासमोर उभा राहिलो होतो. तेव्हा मनात भिती, उत्सुकता आणि जिद्द होती. पण ते स्वप्न होतं. काहींना वाटलं कि हा वेडेपणा आहे. नंतर आपण सगळ्यांनी अनेक आशीर्वाद आणि प्रेम देऊन हे #वेड जिंवत ठेवलं. वर्ष २०२१. मी कॅमे-याच्या मागे जाण्याचा वेडेपणा करतोय. मनात तशीच भिती, उत्सुकता आणि जिद्द आहे. पुन्हा आपल्या सगळ्यांचे प्रेम आणि आशीर्वाद असु द्या. परत एक स्वप्न पाहतोय. परत नवं #वेड मांडतोय. रितेश विलासराव देशमुख.

After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first marathi film, i humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness. वेड (Madness). @geneliad @jiyaashankarofficial @mumbaifilmcompany @bhushankumar_dop @sandeep_films @prajakt_d @rushikesh_turai @iamprateekpatil."

In the caption written in Marathi, Riteish Deshmukh explained how he felt when he faced the camera for the first time in 2001. Now, after twenty years, he is all set to create madness by standing behind the camera and fulfilling his dream of directing. Ved stars Ritesh Deshmukh and popular TV actress Jiya Shankar in the lead roles. Produced by Genelia Deshmukh, the film will also be having music composed by Ajay-Atul.

Riteish Deshmukh On How He Was Affected By TikTok Ban In India: I Was Momentarily Unemployed

Prasad Oak And Sonali Kulkarni Start Shooting For Their Next Ticha Shahar Hona; See BTS Pictures

Talking about Ritesh Deshmukh, the actor has acted in several Bollywood and Marathi films. He has also produced several Marathi movies such as Balak Palak, Faster Fene, Lai Bhaari and so on.