Rohini Hattangadi & Ashutosh Patki Starrer Once More To Release On February 9, 2021 On Eros Now

Eros Now, South Asia's leading streaming entertainment service owned by the Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: EROS), a Global Entertainment company, today announced, Once More, a stirring romantic tale of Anjali and Kapil who are all set to begin their married life. With busy work schedules and time ticking faster, expectations lead to disappointments and the happy couple drift apart. A bunch of episodes unravel with a secret from the past appearing right in front of them which indeed changes their lives forever!

Helmed by Naresh Mahadeo Bidkar, Once More, a romantic comedy is all set to stream on Eros Now from 9th February 2021. This exotic tale highlights an extraordinary subject based on two different eras. With two parallel tracks in different timelines, the film features an impressive cast - veteran actor Rohini Hattangadi, Ashutosh Patki, Dhanashree Dalvi, Bharat Ganeshpure, Vishnu Manohar, Purnima Talvalkar, Naresh Bidkar, Sushant Shelar and Vinod Patil amongst others. Fans can now rejoice as they will see Rohini Hattangadi playing two completely different characters of a grandfather and a queen. Her aura and charisma in the film will leave everyone mesmerized until the end.

The one-of-its-kind film from Marathi cinema will surely leave you wanting for more! Commenting on the latest regional addition, Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group mentions, "Eros Now is proud to be associated with filmmakers who aim to provide exceptional content to viewers and highlight subjects which are never spoken about before. 'Once More' is a remarkable tale with incredible talents which will definitely carve a special place in the hearts of the viewers. We hope to keep adding exquisite content to our library in various regional dialects".

Talking about this brilliant film Rohini Hattangadi shares, "Once More, is a special film which will entertain all viewers. The film is really close to my heart since I have portrayed two completely different characters of a man and woman. This film is my sincere attempt in bringing a fresh offering to the audience and I hope they love me for the same".

Stay tuned to watch the enticing tale, 'Once More' all set to stream from 9th February 2021 only on Eros Now!

