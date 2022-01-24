Rohit Shyam Raut And Juilee Joglekar Get Married In Pune; See Wedding Pictures

Marathi singers Rohit Shyam Raut and Juilee Joglekar have finally got married on January 23, 2022, in Pune's famous Dhepe Wada. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony attended by their close friends and family members. Rohit and Juilee got hitched as per Maharashtrian customs, and their beautiful wedding pictures are now going viral on social media.

The newlyweds Rohit Shyam Raut and Juilee Joglekar shared their wedding pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Forever." In the pictures, Rohit and Juilee are looking amazing in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding outfit. For the wedding, Juilee wore a dark purple kashta saree along with the traditional Maharashtrian jewellery. On the other hand, Rohit Shyam Raut wore a beige colour kurta and dark purple pitambar aka dhoti. The couple can be seen smiling together and left everyone smitten with their adorable chemistry.

Rohit and Juilee's wedding was attended by celebs like Siddharth Chandekar, Mitali Mayekar, Nachiket Lele and others. The pictures are videos from the wedding are going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over their amazing chemistry. Interestingly, many celebrities also congratulated the newlyweds on social media.

Rohit Shyam Raut To Marry Juilee Joglekar On January 23; Details Inside

Rohit Shyam Raut and Juilee Joglekar's wedding celebration started two days before the wedding. The couple hosted haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies at the wedding venue. Their close friends and family members had a gala time with the couple. Rohit and Juilee also got engaged a couple of days before the wedding. They got emotional after exchanging rings at the engagement ceremony.

Singer Rohit Shyam Raut Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Juilee Joglekar; See Pictures

Let us tell you, Rohit and Juilee met each other 12 years ago during a reality show. After dating for two years, they decided to tie the knot this year.

Filmibeat wishes Rohit and Juilee a happy married life!