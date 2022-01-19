Rohit Shyam Raut To Marry Juilee Joglekar On January 23; Details Inside

Marathi singer Rohit Shyam Raut is all set to marry his longtime singer-girlfriend Juilee Joglekar on January 23, 2021, in Pune. For the unversed, Rohit and Juilee have been in a relationship for eight long years. The couple to have a destination wedding in Mulshi, Pune, Maharashtra.

A few days ago, Rohit Raut and Juilee Joglekar's close friends had organised kelvan (pre-wedding feast) for the soon-to-be-wed couple. Now, Rohit and Juilee have headed to their respective hometowns. Interestingly, the pre-wedding festivities have already begun as Rohit recently shared some details about his wedding functions.

Rohit Shyam Raut, who is currently in his hometown Nagpur said, "The pre-wedding festivities have kick-started in both mine and Juilee's households. She is in her hometown Pune. We will be meeting on January 21. We have been together for eight years and are happy to take this relationship a step ahead. We will be getting married in an intimate ceremony with just close family members and a few mutual friends."

Let us tell you, Rohit and Juilee first met on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs Marathi in 2016, in which they had participated in the show as the contestants. Later, in 2010, the duo had participated in the show, Singing Star. Rohit and Juilee often share their cosy pictures on their respective social media handles. They share a close bond of friendship with Mitali Mayekar, Siddharth Chandekar, Nachiket Lele and others in the industry.