Roop Nagar Ke Cheetey Goes On Floors In Pune

After the beginning of the unlocking process during the times of the pandemic, work has picked up speed in the Marathi film industry. Recently, the mahurat of one of the keenly anticipated Marathi films titled Roop Nagar Ke Cheetey was held on one of its locations in Pune. Music Composer Mannan Shaah, the nephew of popular filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah, is producing Roop Nagar Ke Cheetey, under his newly formed banner 'ACE Entertainment'.

Mannan Shaah has composed several popular romantic Bollywood hits like 'Akhiyaan Milavanga', 'Tere Liye', 'Saawan Bairi' and many more and has collaborated with popular singers like Arijit Singh, Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Armaan Malik etc. on his songs. He has closely worked with legendary lyrics writer Javed Akhtar on his songs. Roop Nagar Ke Cheetey is being directed by Vihan Suryavanshi, director of Rohit Shetty produced the much-awaited Marathi film School College ani Life. Mannan Shaah and Vihan Suryavanshi both are ready to make their mark with Roop Nagar Ke Cheetey in Marathi film Industry.

Roop Nagar Ke Cheetey is a fascinating journey of two childhood friends and their contrasting lives in two different cities after an incident that changes their lives forever. After the recent announcement of the film along with its classy motion poster, there's a strong curiosity that arises on the film's casting as to who will play the two main leads. The makers have expressed confidence that this film will be a different and exciting cinematic experience for the viewers.

Roop Nagar Ke Cheetey is being currently filmed in Pune and is expected to release during the final quarter of 2021.

