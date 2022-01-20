    For Quick Alerts
      Rubina Dilaik’s Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’s Marathi Remake Lek Majhi Durga’s Promo Out! Watch

      The Indian TV industry is nowadays following the popular Bollywood trend of remaking one language show to another one. Right from Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte to Tujhya Rupacha Chandana, there are several shows that have been remade in Marathi. And now, yet another popular Hindi show is going to be remade in Marathi.

      Yes, you read that right! Rubina Dilaik's popular show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki will be remade in Marathi, which is titled as, Lek Majhi Durga. The promo of the Colors Marathi show is out and it will be launched soon. Lek Majhi Durga stars Hemangi Kavi and Sushil Inamdar in the key roles.

      The makers shared a promo on Colors Marathi's Instagram handle and they captioned the post as, "आईच्या प्रेमापेक्षा बापाच्या डोळ्यातील आग तिला सलतेय, दुर्गा स्वत:च्या अस्तित्त्वासाठी का बरं संघर्ष करतेय? येतेय नवी मालिका #LekMajhiDurga जाणिव "ती"च्या अस्तित्त्वाची, लवकरच #ColorsMarath वर."

      Lek Majhi Durga will narrate the story of Durga, a transgender, who faces discrimination and humiliation in her life from society and her father. The upcoming Marathi show is being written by Abhijit Guru. For the unversed, the original Hindi show, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki was one of the longest-running Hindi TV shows, which went off-air in October 2021.

      The show starred Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Jigyasa Singh, Simba Nagpal and Cezanne Khan in key roles. Rubina shot to fame with the role of a transgender. It ruled the TRP charts for years. Hence, fans are now excited to see the performance of the Marathi version on the small screen.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 13:24 [IST]
      X