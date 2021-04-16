Ruchita Jadhav To Get Married To Mumbai-Based Businessman Anand Mane On May 3; Details Inside

Marathi actress Ruchita Jadhav, who shot to fame with her show Love Lagna Locha, is all set to get married to Mumbai-based businessman Anand Mane on May 3, 2021 in Panchgani, Satara. The wedding will be an intimate affair, which is to be held at a private farmhouse in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Ruchita Jadhav is indeed very much happy to get married to Anand Mane, as the actress feels that she found the perfect life partner in him. It is an arranged marriage. While speaking about her first meeting with Anand, Ruchita told Times of India, "We met last year before the lockdown was imposed, but it was a very casual meeting because although I wanted to get married, I wasn't prepared. We met in Mumbai and talked about each other's lives."

Interestingly, Anand Mane officially proposed to Ruchita on April 9, 2021 for marriage. They were in touch with each other during the lockdown period. Ruchita also revealed that she used to choose projects that would allow her to meet him quite often.

The couple will have a three-day long wedding celebration including mehendi, engagement, haldi and sangeet. The wedding will indeed be a special moment for Ruchita Jadhav, as she will be wearing her mother's wedding saree. Because of the pandemic, she can't invite her friends from the industry, but assured that once the restrictions are lifted, the couple will host a grand party for their industry friends.

Talking about Ruchita Jadhav's career, she has featured in films like Bhootacha Honeymoon, Manus Ek Mati, Welcome To Jungle, Fekam Faak, Vatsalya, Chintamani, Manatlya Unhat, Aata Majhi Hatli and so on.

