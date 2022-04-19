Rupali Bhosle Gets Injured On The Sets Of Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte; Says ‘The Injury Was Too Serious’

Rupali Bhosle, who is currently playing the role of Sanjana Deshmukh in the show Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, recently got injured on the sets of the show. She shared a picture of her injured toe on her Instagram stories. In an interview with Times of India, Rupali Bhosle revealed that she got injured while shooting for the show and is now recovering from the same.

While narrating the incident, Rupali Bhosle told the portal, "I was shooting for a scene with Milind Gawali (Aniruddha). According to the story, Aniruddha is planning to divorce Sanjana and he shouts at Sanjana (I) who cries and sits on the chair. Our director Ravi asked me to sit on the chair but I thought I should sit down on the floor and we decided to take the shot. While doing the scene, I was crying and I sat down so hard that my toe finger got completely twisted and the entire nail came out. Blood started coming out of it but I had applied a red maroon nail polish so I thought it was the nail colour. Later, I felt severe pain and we stopped the scene. When I checked it, the injury was too serious."

Rupali Bhosle further revealed that she suffered immense pain and sadly, no doctor was available on the sets. Despite being in a lot of pain, Rupali continued shooting for the show. She said, "I am recovering now but I did not stop shooting. It's hard to shoot and work with the injury. I am currently walking on my toes to avoid the pain because it is not possible for me to touch the ground. But yes, somewhere I am managing because the show is featuring very important sequences." (sic)

Talking about Rupali Bhosle's career, the actress has acted in several Hindi and Marathi TV shows such as Mahasangram, Ya Gojirvanya Gharat, Vahinisaheb, Ayushmaan Bhava, Kulvadhu, Man Udhan Varyache, Dilya Ghari Tu Sukhi Raha, Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai, Tenali Rama and so on. She has also participated in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 as a contestant.