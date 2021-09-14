Saang Too Ahess Ka & Tuzya Ishqacha Naadkhula To Go Off-Air: Report

Heartbreaking news for fans! Star Pravah's popular shows Saang Too Ahess Ka and Tuzya Ishqacha Naadkhula are reportedly going off-air soon. A report published in a leading portal suggests that due to the low TRP ratings, the makers have decided to shut down these two popular shows.

For the unversed, Saang Too Ahess Ka is a thriller that stars Siddharth Chandekar, Shivani Rangole and Saaniya Chaudhari in the lead roles. On the other hand, a youth-friendly show, Tuzya Ishqacha Naadkhula stars Sanchit Chaudhari and Akshaya Hindalkar in pivotal roles.

Talking about the Saang Too Ahess Ka, the show is going off-air on October 1, 2021. Whereas, the date of the last episode of Tuzya Ishqacha Naadkhula is yet to be revealed. Well, the news is indeed heartbreaking for the fans. But sadly, the shows couldn't generate good TRP in the past two months. The official confirmation about the same is yet to come.

Mentioning about the other shows of Star Pravah, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte, Rang Maza Vegla, Phulala Sugandha Maticha, Mulgi Zali Ho, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and others are rocking on TRP charts. On the other hand, Swabhimaan, Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji, Nave Lakshya, Me Honaar Superstar and Sahakutumb Sahaparivaar are also doing better.

Interestingly, Star Pravah is coming up with the new show, Thipkya Rangoli, which is a remake of the Bengali show, Khorkuto. Moreover, reports also suggest that the channel has approached actor Riteish Deshmukh for an untitled show, which is expected to go on floors next month. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

After seeing these changes, looks like Star Pravah will also be revamping the channel like Zee Marathi. Let's see what happens!