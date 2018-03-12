 »   »   » Sairat Song 'Yad Lagla...' - Unveils the Lead Pair of the Film!

The wait is finally over as the song promo of 'Yad Lagla...' from the much awaited film Sairat of National award winning director of Fandry, 'Nagraj Manjule' is out now! A refereshing song promo with a sweet romance unveils the lead pair of the film, with engaging visuals of rural setup, the beautiful farms, the dusty road, the lake, the well and the college. The bullet riding heroine and the romantic village boy is introduced in this promo. You will quickly get attracted with these real like characters.

The music composed by Ajay-Atul, this melody is penned with lyrics which gives a rural touch. The overall film Direction, Production, Story and Screenplay is done by Nagraj Manjule under the banner Aatpat Productions and Zee Studios. Talking about Sairat, the film also explores the social issues faced in rural regions. It is a story about a group of four youth, including a girl. These four are unbound, fearless and carefree. Mainly, it's a love story having the rural life as its backdrop.

The film produced by Nagraj along with Nittin Keni and Nikhil Sane is all set to hit the theatres on 25th March, 2016 all over Maharashtra.

Source: Marathidhamaal

