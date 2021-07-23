Salman Khan’s Radhe Producer Nikhil Namit To Debut In Marathi Industry With His Music Label Naadkhula

Nikhil Namit who is one of the producers of Salman Khan's big-budget Bollywood movies like Hello, Bodyguard, O Teri, Bharat and Radhe, is all set to make his Marathi debut with his music label, Naadkhula.

Nikhil Namit has set his footprints in the Bollywood industry. And now, he has ventured into the music field too and launched his own music label Naadkhula to give a platform to budding talent in Marathi.

Talking about his music label, producer Nikhil Namit said, "My late father was an ardent music lover. But only post his demise, I discovered his huge collection of Marathi songs. So Naadkhula music label is my tribute to him."

Nikhil has started Naadkhula music label, with his partner and music composer Prashant Nakti. Their first Marathi Song 'Mi Naadkhula' was recently launched and crossed 6 million views on YouTube in mere 15 days, which is a huge achievement for a Marathi song.

"I have started this music label out of passion and not to mint money. While working in this film industry for nearly 16 years, I realised that there is so much talent at the regional cinema and especially in the interiors of Maharashtra. My dad too was from a village in Aurangabad. Therefore, I shall ensure that my music will reach every corner of Maharashtra. With my music label Naadkhula, I wish to give a platform to not only music composers and singers but also storytellers, actors and cinematographers," Nikhil Namit added.