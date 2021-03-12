Sameer Vidwans To Make His Next Film Based On Mahatma Jyotirao Phule And Savitribai Phule

Director Sameer Vidwans, who has given us amazing films like Dhurala, Double Seat, Time Please, and Anandi Gopal is back with his next Marathi film Mahatma. The makers made an official announcement by releasing the film's title and video.

Mahatma, which will be directed by Sameer Vidwans is based on the life journey of great social activist, reformer Jyotirao Phule, and Savitribai Phule. Jyotirao Phule created a revolution by educating women. Savitribai Phule is referred to as the pioneer of women's education in India, and along with her husband, she also worked towards improving women's rights.

Legendary singer-duo Ajay Atul will compose the music. This film will be released in two parts 'Krantisurya' which is focused on the life of Jyotirao Phule, and 'Krantijyoti' based on Savitribai Phule.

The movie is being made under the banner of Pratisaad and Huge productions and produced by Ranjit Gugle and Anish Joag. Currently, the movie is in the research process, and the lead cast is not yet revealed. The movie will hit theatres in 2022.

Also Read : Priya Bapat To Play Lesbian Opposite Geetika Vidya Ohlyan In Her International Debut Film Father Like

Also Read : Aadesh Bandekar's Son Soham To Make His Acting Debut With Nave Lakshya; Deets Inside