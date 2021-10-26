Sameer Wankhede’s Wife-Actress Kranti Redkar Says Allegations Levelled Against Her Husband Are Baseless

Narcotics Control Bureau aka NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's actress-wife Kranti Redkar recently reacted to the allegations levelled against her husband by the NCP leader Nawab Malik and an independent witness of the NCB in the Aryan Khan case, Prabhakar Sail. For the unversed, the NCP leader claimed that Sameer Wankhede is born Muslim by sharing his birth certificate. Moreover, the allegations of extortion have also been levelled against the NCB officer.

Coming back to Kranti Redkar, the Marathi actress recently interacted with the media and called all the allegations baseless. She said, "I think all the allegations are baseless as we have issued all the proofs. We were actually not required to issue the proofs as they have not levelled allegations in the court but Twitter. We were not even liable to give any explanation, but we still showed all the proofs. My father-in-law has already shown the documents of my husband to the media. People are supporting Sameer Wankhede and they know, who is doing what."

When asked about the allegations of extortions, Kranti Redkar said, "Sameer Wankhede would have done the extortion long back if he wishes to do it. He is a very honest officer. His career is spotless. There are very few officers who work honestly. If someone is levelling allegations against him, they should show the proof. People should not give attention to such baseless comments."

Kranti Redkar further stated, "Sameer Wankhede never afraid of vigilance. The government has honoured him with medals for his work. Sameer will come out with a clean chit." The actress also feels shameful as her husband has to prove his religion just because he belongs to a lower caste. "Sameer is very proud of his village, caste, Hindu father, Muslim mother. He is a secular man, they should not pull his legs. If UPSC has appointed him, they must have checked all his documents. So, challenging such things means you are challenging the system," Kranti added.

Kranti Redkar also feels that the druggists must have been trying hard to remove Sameer Wankhede from the case. "I know my husband, and he is honest," she concluded.