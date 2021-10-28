Sameer Wankhede’s Wife Kranti Writes To Maharashtra CM; His Sister Yasmeen Wants FIR Against Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik's allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede is disturbing the latter's family members. Kranti Redkar, who is a renowned Marathi actress and the wife Sameer Wankhede, has already reacted to the NCP leader's allegations. And now, after getting frustrated with the constant trouble to her and Sameer's family, the actress recently penned a letter to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray.

In the letter, Kranti Redkar mentioned that she is a daughter of Maharashtra and an ardent follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. She urged CM to take action against the people who troubling Marathi Mulgi and her family.

On the other hand, Sameer Wankhede's advocate-sister Yasmeen Wankhede approached the Mumbai police and filed a written complaint demanding the registration of an FIR against NCP leader Nawab Malik. However, the FIR has not yet been registered on the basis of her complaint. The police informed media that Yasmeen Wankhede claimed in the letter that her entire family has been receiving phone calls threatening them of dire consequences.

Yasmeen Wankhede also mailed the same copy to the National Commission for Women (NCW). She wrote in the complaint, "Request you to take cognizance of my grievances so as to safeguard my constitutional rights as a woman with a further request to take appropriate steps to deal with the named accused in accordance with law, including issuing the appropriate directions to the concerned police station to register an FIR against Nawab Malik."

Aryan Khan Case: NCB Official Sameer Wankhede's Wife Kranti Redkar Reacts To Her Husband's Nikah Nama

Sameer Wankhede's Wife-Actress Kranti Redkar Says Allegations Levelled Against Her Husband Are Baseless

Notably, Nawab Malik also described Yasmeen Wankhede as 'Lady Don' on Twitter. Let us tell you, the NCP leader has been making headlines by making serious allegations against NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, who is currently handling the Aryan Khan case.