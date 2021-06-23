Sanchit Chaudhari Robbed By Auto Driver; Tuzya Ishqacha Naadkhula Star Thanks Mumbai Police For Help

Star Pravah show Tuzya Ishqacha Naadkhula's lead actor Sanchit Chaudhari was recently caught up in a shocking incident. The Marathi actor was robbed by an auto driver in Mumbai yesterday (June 22, 2021). Thankfully, Mumbai Police arrested the thief in Versova, who reportedly robbed Sanchit's bag and other important documents.

Sanchit Chaudhari thanked Mumbai Police for helping him and revealed the entire incident in his Instagram post. The actor posted a picture with some cops of Versova Police Station and wrote, "public!!! काल खूप खतरनाक किस्सा झाला.... नागपुर वरन प्लेन ने मुंबई ला आलो आणि Airport वरुन ऑटो केला आणि सरळ शूटिंग करता मढ आइलैंड ला जायला निघालो. ऑटो मध्ये माझी एक ट्रॉली बॅग आणि माझ्या जवळ एक साईड पौच होता. रस्त्यात यारी road ला रीक्षा थांबवली कारण ATM मधन पैसे काढायचे होते...ऑटो मधन उतरलो ट्रॉली बॅग तिथेच ऑटों मध्ये ठेवली आणि साइड पौच घेऊन Atm मध्ये शिरलो...पैसे काढले आणि बाहेर पडलो. तर बाहेर बॅग बरोबर ऑटो गायब...माझी इतकी फा₹#&ली पाहिले 5 min मला believe च होत नव्हत की खरच ऑटो तिथे नाहीय. खूप पळालो मागे पुढे सगळी कडे ऑटो वाल्या ला खूप शोधल... obviously माझ्याकडे ऑटोचा नंबर नव्हता. बस ऑटो कसा दिसतो आणि ऑटो वाला with mask कसा दिसतो इतकचं माहिती होत. मग लगेच पोलीसांना बोलावून घेतल...त्यांनी आल्या आल्या लगेच आजू बाजूला असलेले CCTV चेक केले पण तिथल्या कुठल्याच कॅमेरा मध्ये ते capture होऊ शकल नाही..मग त्यांनी मला जवळच्या पोलिस स्टेशन ला म्हणजे वर्सोवा पोलीस चौकीत FIR करायला सांगितली.. मी लगेच वर्सोवा पोलीस स्टेशन ला गेलो..जाताना रस्त्यात खूप PRAY करत होतो की काही ही करून बॅग सापडू दे वगेरे कारण बॅग मध्ये फक्त कपडेच नाही..तर माझं पासपोर्ट आणि बँके चे काही महत्वाचे डॉक्युमेंट होते. पोलिस स्टेशन ला आलो आणि आत जाताच होतो तर मला पोलीस स्टेशन च्या बाहेर तीच सेम रिक्षा दिसल्या सारखं वाटलं.. मी जवळ गेलो कन्फर्म काऱ्यला..ऑटो होता पण ऑटोवाला आणि बॅग नव्हती..मला तीच रिक्षा असल्याचं confirmation मिळालं मी लगेच आत गेलो आणि त्याचं काहीच ना आईकता पोलिसांना सांगायला लागलो की बाहेर ती रिक्षा आहे त्यात माझी बॅग चोरीला गेली होती ती रिक्षा आता इथेच बाहेर आहे वगैरे वगैरे मी खूप excited आणि खुश झालो होतो एकाच वेळी. त्यांनी मला शांत केलं बसवल आणि सांगितल की त्यांनीच त्या ऑटो वाल्याला पकडुन ईथे आणलय आणि तुमची बॅग पण आमच्या कडे आहे..त्यांनी बॅग लगेच मला दिली मी बॅग उघडून पहिली आणि नंतर...नंतर माझी smile बघून कळतच असेल तुम्हाला. So basically मला खरच खूप unexpected होत बॅग मिळण..but Thanks to @mumbaipolice त्यांच्या मुळे माझी बॅग मला परत मिळाली. मी गेल्या नंतर पण FIR व्हायच्या आधी त्यांनी त्या चोरीला seriously घेतलं आणि त्याला मी स्टेशन ला पोहोचायच्या आत पकडल.. भारी वाटलं. अश्याच सर्व पोलीस ऑफिसर्स ला आपला Thank you आणि hats off!!( Also te sagle officer's serial che Ani Raghu che Fans nighale tyamule..tyacha pan ek wegla Anand jhala ) #mumbaipolice #sanchitchaudhari." (sic)

The above post explains that Sanchit Chaudhari was coming from his hometown Nagpur to Mumbai. After landing at Mumbai airport, he took an auto-rickshaw to reach the shooting location, Madh Island, Malad, Mumbai. He was carrying a trolly bag along with a fanny pack with him. His trolly bag had his passport and some important bank documents. While travelling towards Madh Island, he stopped the auto at Yari Road, Versova and came out to withdraw cash from an ATM. However, after coming out of the ATM, Sanchit found out that the auto driver ran away with his trolly bag.

The Tuzya Ishqacha Naadkhula actor was completely shocked by the incident and started searching for the auto-rickshaw. He didn't have the rickshaw's number. He immediately called the police and checked the CCTV cameras of the location. The cameras couldn't capture the missing auto. Hence, the actor went to Versova Police Station to file an FIR. After reaching the police station, he saw the same auto on the premises, but his bag and auto driver missing.

Mulgi Zali Ho Actor Yogesh Sohoni Robbed By SUV Driver On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Sanchit Chaudhari went inside the police station and informed about the whole incident. Later, the cops calmed him down and informed him that they have already arrested the auto driver and kept his trolly bag with them. Well, the actor was completely impressed with Mumbai Police's quick action and praised them for their work. Notably, in his post, Sanchit mentioned that the cops are fans of his character Raghu and serial Tuzya Ishqacha Naadkhula.

Star Pravah Parivaar Awards 2021 Winners List Out! Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, Mulgi Zali Ho Win Big

Talking about Sanchit Chaudhari, he was a professor in Nagpur's government school before entering the entertainment industry. Before the Star Pravah show, he has featured in the show, Premacha Game Same to Same.