Sangram Samel Is NOT Going In Bigg Boss Marathi 3; Says ‘I Have Stopped Getting Work & Projects’

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 is all set to start on September 19, 2021. Hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, the grand premiere of the show will be aired at 7 pm on Colors Marathi. The makers recently held a virtual press conference with the media, in which they revealed that there are several changes made in the format of the game. Interestingly, weekend episodes, which were earlier known as 'Weekend Cha Daav' will now be called, 'Bigg Boss Chi Chavadi'.

Talking about the contestants, several Marathi celebrities' names have been doing rounds on social media as the tentative contestants of the show. Actor Sangram Samel is also considered as one of the contestants of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. But, he recently reacted to the reports and revealed that he is not entering the BB Marathi house.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Sangram Samel said, "I won't be part of Bigg Boss Marathi 3. These are just rumours. I am getting calls from everyone asking me about my participation in the show. A few have also added my names in their confirmed lists."

Sangram also stated that he is not getting work and projects because of such rumours. He revealed, "I have stopped getting work and projects because of the rumours. People think that I am going inside the house of Bigg Boss." Apart from him, actors like Neha Joshi, Gayatri Datar, Adish Vaidya, Alka Kubal, Chinmay Udgirkar and others are expected to enter the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 house.

Talking about the show, Bigg Boss Marathi 3 will be aired for 100 days, in which 15 contestants will be locked in. The makers have designed the house to show Marathi culture. Stay tuned for more updates!