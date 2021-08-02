Sankarshan Karhade Blessed With Twins; Shares First Picture Of His Babies

Marathi actor and host Sankarshan Karhade recently revealed that he has been blessed with twins on June 27. After a month of his babies' birth, Sankarshan shared the first picture of his little munchkins on Instagram. Notably, the actor welcomed a boy and a girl and revealed that they are healthy and his wife Shalaka Pande is absolutely fine.

While sharing the picture with his babies, Sankarshan Karhade revealed his son and daughter's names. He wrote, "चि. सर्वज्ञ (SARVADNYA) संकर्षण कऱ्हाडे, कु. स्रग्वी (SRAGVI) संकर्षण कऱ्हाडे, (सर्वज्ञ : सर्व जाणनारा , ज्ञानी .. ; स्रग्वी : पवित्रं तुळस..) #latepost #27june2021 #twins #babyboy #babygirl #onemonthbirthday ❤️ #father #feelings #babazalo #mynewfriends."

In the above picture, one can see cute babies are lying on the bed, while Sankarshan is playing with them. The moment is quite beautiful for his fans and friends from the industry. Fans can't stop gushing over the beautiful picture. Interestingly, several Marathi celebs like Addinath Kothare, Suyash Tilak, Sayali Sanjeev, Mayuri Deshmukh, Abhijeet Khandkekar, Isha Keskar and others posted congratulatory messages in the comment section.

Savita Malpekar's Gold Chain Snatched By Thief At Shivaji Park; Actress Thanks Mumbai Police For Quick Action

Urmila Nimbalkar Slams Women Who Trolled Her For Flaunting Her Baby Bump; Calls It The Tragedy Of Female Race

Talking about Sankarshan Karhade, the actor has featured in TV shows like Aabhaas Ha, Devashappath, Khulata Kali Khulena, Mala Saasu Havi and Aamhi Saare Khavayye. Apart from that, he has also seen in movies like Wedding Cha Shinema, Khopa and Nagpur Adhiveshan. Talking about his personal life, Sankarshan got married to Shalaka Pande a few years ago. The couple has appeared together in several shows including Home Minister.