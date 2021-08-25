Santosh Juvekar’s Facebook And Instagram Accounts Get Hacked; Zenda Actor Alerts Fans

Popular Marathi actor Santosh Juvekar recently became a victim of cybercrime as his Facebook and Instagram accounts got hacked. The Zenda actor recently took to Instagram and alerted his fans about the same.

Santosh Juvekar shared a screenshot of his Facebook post in which he informed his fans about the incident and revealed that he has filed a cyber complaint. He wrote, "Hello मित्रानो मी पर्वा post केली होती की माझं facebook official page hack झालंय आणि बहुतेक insta सुद्धा. ते solve झालं असं मला वाटलं होत पण ते झालं नाहीये. माझ्या page वरून काहीही वाह्यात post आणि stories post होतायत plz ignore and dont respond or dont click on any links plz. मी आता cyber complaint केली आहे. Plz support 🙏🙏🙏 धन्यवाद. 🙏."

The actor's caption in Marathi explains that he had shared a post on Facebook that his Instagram and Facebook account got hacked. Later, he thought that it has probably been resolved, however, some disgusting posts and stories were posted from his accounts. Santosh urged fans to ignore such posts and asked them not to click on any links. He requested to support him.

Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla Fame Anvita Phaltankar Aka Sweetu: People Used To Call Me 'Fatty'

Hemangi Kavi Bashes Netizens For Trolling Her For Not Wearing Bra In Video; Shares Her Progressive Thoughts

Talking about Santosh Juvekar's career, the actor has featured in several Marathi shows like Vadalwaat, Ya Gojirvanya Gharaat, Police Panch, Bhumika Assa Saasar Surekh Bai and so on. He has also acted in Marathi films like Morya, Zenda, Shala, Fakta Ladh Mhana, Rege, Ek Tara, Sanai Choughade, and so on. Moreover, he has been a part of Hindi films like Bhonsle, Black Home, Mumbai Meri Jaan and many others. He will next be seen in Lokesh Gupte's directorial venture, Date Bhet. The film also stars Sonalee Kulkarni and Hemant Dhome in key roles. He is also a part of Samit Kakkad's 36 Gunn.