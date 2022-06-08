Sarsenapati Hambirrao 11 Days Box Office Collection: Pravin Tarde’s Film Mints Rs 18.20 Crore

Pravin Tarde and Gashmeer Mahajani's latest outing Sarsenapati Hambirrao has been winning the hearts of many people at the box office. Interestingly, after doing good business at the box office, the film continued its steady business in the second week as well.

Director and actor Pravin Tarde recently shared the latest box office numbers of his film Sarsenapati Hambirrao. He took to Instagram and shared 11 days box office numbers. He captioned the post as, "अजुनही सरसेनापती चित्रपटगृहात पाय रोवून उभे आहेत .. भेटला नसाल तर भेटून या ईतिहास तुमची वाट पहातोय. ज्यांनी सहकुटुंब सिनेमा चित्रपटगृहात जावून पाहीलाय हे दैदिप्यमान यश त्यांना समर्पित."

Let us tell you, Sarsenapati Hambirrao has collected Rs 18.20 Crore in 11 days. For the unversed, the film also starring Gashmeer Mahajani had collected Rs 12.1 Crore in the first week. Well, it is indeed a proud thing for Marathi film lovers as they have been making good business at the box office after the pandemic.

Films like Jhimma, Pawankhind, Chandramukhi, Dharmaveer and other films did solid business at the box office. Talking about Sarsenapati Hambirrao, the film is based on the Maratha warrior Hansaji Mohite who was later given the title of Sarnobat Hambirrao. The film portrays his life as the Commander in Chief of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army.

Sarsenapati Hambirrao also stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Raqesh Bapat, Mohan Joshi, Upendra Limaye, Shruti Marathe, Snehal Tarde, Devendra Gaikwad, Ramesh Pardeshi and others in key roles.